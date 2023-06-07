Third Topeka man arrested for internet child sex crimes in less than 1 week

Eric Jacklovich
Eric Jacklovich(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A third Topeka man has been arrested in connection to internet child sex crimes in less than a week.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Tuesday, June 6, Eric J. Jacklovich, 56, of Topeka, was arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation.

Shawnee Co. booking records indicate that Jacklovich was booked into the Department of Corrections around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday. He stands accused of:

  • Aggravated internet trading in child pornography - a child under the age of 14
  • Electronic solicitation - offender believes the child to be under the age of 14

This is the third arrest of this nature in Topeka in less than a week. On Monday, TPD arrested Robert Patterson, 67, of Topeka, with identical accusations while Matthew Ward, 54, of Topeka, was arrested Friday on similar accusations.

TPD has not said any of the cases are connected.

As all three investigations continue, TPD said it will not release further information.

