Tattoos for a Cause: ABSOLUTE TATTOO lends helping hand to Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local tattoo shop is set to lend a helping hand to the Helping Hands Humane Society with wishlist donations and flash tattoos.

With a helping hand of its own to give, ABSOLUTE TATTOO says it will continue to collect items from the Helping Hands Humane Society wish list until June 16 to drop them off at the shelter.

Organizers of the drive said the items will be delivered to HHHS on June 17 as employees spend the day volunteering.

The shop also said that on June 15 and 16, it will offer animal-themed flash tattoos with a portion of the funds set to be donated to the shelter or used to buy more items needed from the wishlist.

To keep up to date with the flash tattoo designs offered or to see the HHHS wishlist, visit ABSOLUTE TATTOO’s Facebook page HERE.

