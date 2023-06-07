Talented seniors win Topeka art contest, scholarships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka seniors recently won an annual scholarship contest through the Topeka Art Guild and Gallery. Meredith Kucera, Adisyn Stofer and Lee Wolgast each won a $1000 scholarship for their art portfolios. You can see some of their creations at the Art Guild and Gallery on the West end of Topeka’s Fairlawn Plaza Mall. The Gallery has sponsored this contest to showcase the works of talented high school senior’s for the last 15 years.

