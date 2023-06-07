Talented seniors win Topeka art contest, scholarships

Meredith, Adisyn and Lee won honors from Topeka Art Guild and Gallery.
By David Oliver
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka seniors recently won an annual scholarship contest through the Topeka Art Guild and Gallery. Meredith Kucera, Adisyn Stofer and Lee Wolgast each won a $1000 scholarship for their art portfolios. You can see some of their creations at the Art Guild and Gallery on the West end of Topeka’s Fairlawn Plaza Mall. The Gallery has sponsored this contest to showcase the works of talented high school senior’s for the last 15 years.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
AMBER ALERT canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, suspect in custody
Kelsey Sanstra, Curtis Twitchell and Rolanda Shopteese
Deputies catch alleged burglars in the act, arrest 3
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
One dead, 2 hospitalized following possible Lawrence fentanyl overdoses

Latest News

High school seniors Meredith, Adisyn and Lee won honors from Topeka Art Guild and Gallery.
Talented seniors win Topeka art contest, scholarships
Volunteers make summer lunch programs possible by taking actionable steps toward ending child...
Salute Our Heroes: Volunteers make summer meal programs possible for kids
Tiffany, 12 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Tiffany
Topeka graduates earn senior spotlight honors
Topeka graduates earn senior spotlight honors