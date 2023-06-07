Sunflower State honored with Gold Shovel award for third consecutive year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has been honored with the Gold Shovel Award, which recognizes excellence in attracting private-sector investments, for its third straight year.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, June 6, that for a third straight year, the Sunflower State has won Area Development magazine’s prestigious Gold Shovel Award. The accolade has never before been achieved in state history and shows that for three consecutive years, the state has set records for private-sector investments.

“Every day, my administration works to grow the economy so there are better opportunities for Kansans,” Gov. Kelly said. “This award shows that our work is paying off, and as a result, more Kansans have good-paying jobs with which they can support their families and contribute to their communities.”

Kelly noted that the state was recognized for its attraction to high-value investment projects that create a significant number of new jobs statewide. Five states were awarded this award in their respective population categories. Kansas was scored in the category of states with less than 3 million residents.

The Governor touted the $4 billion Panasonic Energy electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto as the largest capital expenditure in 2022. However, there were 272 projects across the state that year that totaled nearly $7.4 billion in private-sector investment and nearly 13,400 jobs were created or retained.

“Governor Kelly’s commitment to bring prosperity to communities across the state is being fulfilled by home-grown businesses and companies from around the world,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “A third straight Gold Shovel confirms our strategic plan for economic development is working.”

Kelly indicated that the strategic plan, the Kansas Framework for Growth, was unveiled in early 2021. Through the work of thousands of Kansans, the plan emphasizes:

Talent development and retention

Working with higher education institutions on job and business creation

Innovation as a driver of opportunity

Community assets and regional approaches

Long-term growth policies

Target business sectors

The Governor said about 90% of successes since her administration began came from one of the five target sectors. Over time, the state has attracted more than $16.2 billion in private-sector investment and created or retained more than 57,000 jobs.

