Stormont Vail celebrates 'emerging leaders'

The hospital pairs some of its newer team members with those more experienced for six months,...
The hospital pairs some of its newer team members with those more experienced for six months, giving them time to learn and practice the skills they need to grow into their roles.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail recognized its newest batch of ‘emerging leaders’.

The hospital pairs some of its newer team members with those more experienced for six months, giving them time to learn and practice the skills they need to grow into their roles.

Wednesday was graduation for the most recent class. The participants appreciate being able to learn from those that came before.

“It’s been amazing to grow my leadership skills and the organizational development team has been outstanding in helping us grow,” Emerging Leader Chloe Cathcart said. “it’s really giving our next generation of leaders the tools they need to step into the roles of the leaders before them,” Kate Burns, Organizational Development Consultant, said.

Participation in the program also helps members when applying for leadership positions.

