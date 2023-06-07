SOS Kansas, Stop Trafficking Project hold series of presentations in NE Kansas

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SOS Kansas and the Stop Trafficking Project teamed up for a series of presentations Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7 informing the public about human trafficking.

Three presentations were held Tuesday at Lyndon High School, the Coffey County Courthouse and Flint Hills Technical College. The presentations held Wednesday were at Flint Hills Technical College and Council Grove High School.

The main point of the presentations, held by Russ Tuttle, President and Founder of the Stop Trafficking Project, were to inform the public how people are exposed to adult content as kids, with strategies on how parents can help keep their children safe so they can behave appropriately as they grow.

“One of our goals is to bring a bunch of professionals, teachers, educators, law enforcement and community members together so that we can hopefully be able to get others engaged to have this conversation and bring presentations like this to the youth in our communities,” Danielle Armitage, SOS Kansas’ Outreach Prevention Coordinator, said.

More information on SOS Kansas can be found here.

More information on the Stop Trafficking Project can be found here.

