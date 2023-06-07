Snoop Dogg to perform in Wichita this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snoop Dogg will bring his Doggystyle tour to Wichita on July 14.

The seven-time platinum-selling artist will play at the INTRUST Arena with special guests Wiz Khalifa and the Ying Yang Twins.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will be available.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

