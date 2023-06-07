Services set for man killed in Topeka hit-and-run as driver remains at large

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for the man killed in a late-May hit-and-run in Central Topeka as officials continue to search for his killer.

Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home says that Darryl L. Coleman, 63, was tragically killed on May 24 when a dark-colored passenger vehicle hit him near SW 21st and SW Seabrook Ave. and sped away from the area.

Officials noted that Coleman was a lifelong Topekan who attended Whitson Elementary, Capper Junior High and Topeka West High School. He graduated from Kaw Area Vocational Technical School in 1977.

The Family said Coleman worked in Topeka, Lawrence and Holton as a machinist and forklift operator. For the last 11 years, he was a Topeka Goodyear employee.

Penwell-Gabel noted that funeral services for Coleman have been set for 11 a.m. on June 13 at the Mid-Town Chapel followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will precede the service.

The family has asked that any donations in Coleman’s memory be made to the Topeka Cat Association at 1719 SW Gage Blvd.

No arrest has been made in connection to the fatal hit-and-run. If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

