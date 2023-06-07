Second Topeka man arrested on child sex crimes in less than a week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second Topeka man has been arrested for electronic child sex crimes in less than a week in separate cases.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Robert J. Patterson, 67, of Topeka, was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation on Monday, June 5.

Shawnee Co. booking records indicate that Patterson was booked into the Department of Corrections around 2:25 p.m. on Monday. He stands accused of:

Aggravated internet trading in child pornography - child under 14 years old

Electronic solicitation - offender believes the child to be under the age of 14

As of Wednesday, Patterson remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond with a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

This is the second arrest in less than a week of the same nature. On Friday, June 2, Matthew W. Ward was also arrested on electronic solicitation of a child accusations. Officials have not said the cases are related.

TPD noted that the investigation into both cases continues and no further details would be released.

