Salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, CDC says

The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check...
The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check for recalled bags.(Source: TWITTER, @CDCGOV, GENERAL MILLS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over.

At least 14 people in 13 states were infected.

The outbreak was linked to Gold Medal-brand flour from a production facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

General Mills recalled four varieties of the flour in April when salmonella contamination was suspected.

CDC officials said that while the outbreak investigation has finished, people should still throw away or return any recalled bags of flour, and wash any containers used for storage.

For more information about the outbreak, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Sanstra, Curtis Twitchell and Rolanda Shopteese
Deputies catch alleged burglars in the act, arrest 3
Donald L. Biggs III, 37, of Independence, Mo., and Sheila M. Harrison, 37, also of...
Missouri man, woman arrested in Jackson County following burglary of house
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
One dead, 2 hospitalized following possible Lawrence fentanyl overdoses
Steve Wade, Topeka City Manager
Topeka City Manager taking extended leave of absence
Matthew Ward
Man accused of internet child sex crimes arrested in Capital City

Latest News

PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
Chick-fil-A looks to open second location in proposed South Topeka CID
Chick-fil-A looks to open second location in proposed South Topeka CID
Kansas Health Care Providers form alliance to help Kansans with IDD
Kansas Forward KJ Adams Jr.
Washburn MBB Camp with KU players