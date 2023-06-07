Riley County surveys propose new hours of operation

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The operation hours of Riley County could see a change to allow customers better access.

The Riley County Board of County Commissioners approved two survey launches this week. The survey aims to gauge public and employee interest in new hours of operation for county departments.

The proposed change would expand customer service hours to 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Additionally, all county offices would be closed to the public on Fridays.

According to Riley County officials, expanding service hours in this way would give customers more opportunities to access services before and after the typical workday without costing taxpayers any additional funding. The proposed schedule still represents a 40-hour workweek.

“It is important to remember the expanded hours do not cost the taxpayer anything as there is no reduction in service hours, no additional staff or compensation, and no additional annual leave being paid,” said Vivienne Leyva, Public Information Officer.

Several Riley County departments are already operating on a 4/10 work week. Some employees have found the schedule both efficient and rewarding.

“Working a 4/10 schedule has given me the ability to spend more time with my family and actually enjoy the weekends. I now have the freedom to use the extra day to take care of appointments, chores around the house, or be with my kids if they are out of school. In the beginning it took a little bit of getting used to but the positive definitely outweighs the negative,” said Steve Schurle, Commercial Real Estate Analyst.

Riley County officials said that departments such as Emergency Medical Services, Riley County Fire District #1, and the Transfer Station service hours would not be included in the change.

The Riley County Board of County Commissioners will make the final decision after careful consideration and input from employees and the public.

