Police continue investigation into gunshots call in west Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police early Wednesday continued their investigation into an incident in which gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in west Topeka.

The initial call occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of S.W. Kent Place, police said.

The investigation also was including at least one other location in west Topeka.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.