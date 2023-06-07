Police continue investigation into gunshots call in west Topeka neighborhood

Topeka police early Wednesday continued their investigation into an incident in which gunshots...
Topeka police early Wednesday continued their investigation into an incident in which gunshots were reported to have been fired Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of S.W. Kent Place in west Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police early Wednesday continued their investigation into an incident in which gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in west Topeka.

The initial call occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of S.W. Kent Place, police said.

The investigation also was including at least one other location in west Topeka.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

