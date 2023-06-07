Minor reported after pickup occupied by 5 teens hits tree in Shawnee Co.

No injuries were immediately reported after a pickup truck driven by five teenagers veered off a Shawnee Co. road and hit a tree.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Minor injuries were reported after a pickup truck driven by five teenagers veered off a Shawnee Co. road and hit a tree.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 12:40 p.m. officials were called to the 6500 block of Lewelling Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a pickup truck occupied by five teenagers had been headed down the gravel road when the 17-year-old driver veered off the road and hit a tree.

An ambulance was called to the scene to check out all five teenagers ranging in age from 17 to 14. However, four of the teens are believed to have not been wearing their seatbelts.

Officials said none of the teens were transported to the hospital, however, one may be taken by private vehicle for further evaluation.

