Nevada man pronounced dead after rollover accident on Kansas interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nevada man has passed away after his pickup truck was involved in a rollover accident along an interstate headed through Overland Park.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the I-35 ramp from the 18th St. expressway in Overland Park with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Ford F250 driven by Jason E. Sedin, 46, of Henderson, Nev., had been headed north on the interstate - just north of 18th St. - when for an unknown reason it veered to the right.

KHP noted that the pickup drove through the grassy gore area and across the entrance ramp from 18th St. to I-35. The truck then left the road and crashed into the right ditch where it hit an embankment causing it to roll.

Officials said Sedin was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. However, medical staff pronounced him deceased. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

