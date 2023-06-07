Minnesota driver sent to hospital after semi-truck rolls on Kansas interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WELLSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Minnesota driver was sent to the hospital after a semi-truck rolled across the intestate near Wellsville and blocked both lanes of southbound traffic.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 near Wellsville with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Mohamed Raabi, 50, of Woodbury, Minn., had been headed south on the interstate. However, for an unknown reason, the truck veered off the road to the left and overcorrected.

KHP noted that the semi then traveled across both lanes of traffic to the right where it again overcorrected and rolled as it landed blocking both southbound lanes of travel.

Officials said Raabi was taken to AdventHealth in Ottawa with suspected minor injuries. Meanwhile, his passenger, Ali Mohamed Moalin, 41, of New Hope, Minn., escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

