Little Apple to welcome canine aquatics competition with best of the best

FILE
FILE(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will welcome its own DockDogs canine aquatics competition - the Little Apple Splash - with the best of the best set to compete.

Visit Manhattan announced on Wednesday, June 7, that it has teamed up with Hy-Vee and DockDogs to institute a world premier canine aquatics competition to the Little Apple.

The organization noted that the national competition will be held at Blue Earth Plaza - just south of Flint Hills Discovery Center - on June 16, 17 and 18. The Little Apple Splash will start at 2 p.m. on Friday and run through finals at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials indicated the event is meant to display the working relationship between a handler and their dogs as well as the athleticism of the canine athletes. The Little Apple Splash will bring the community together as a spectator sport and family affair.

Organizers said the event will have three main competitions:

  • Big Air - a long jump to see how far a canine can jump
  • Extreme Vertical - a high jump with a bumper suspended 8 feet from the dock, the dog is out when it misses twice
  • Speed Retrieve - the dog will race against the clock triggered by a laser when released by the handler running down 20 feet, jumping into the water and swimming to pull down a suspended bumper.

Visit Manhattan noted that Little Apple Splash will also welcome the current Iron Dog and Speed Retrieve World Champion and Extreme Vertical Outdoor World Record Holder, Crystal McClaran and her canines, as they compete in the event.

Along with the competition, officials indicated the event will have an IPA beer hand-crafted by Tallgrass Tap House dubbed “Ooh LaLa” with nugget hops and orange. A beer and wine garden will also be available and catered by Coco Bolos and Cox. The Riley Co. Police Department will also be on the scene to hand out free popsicles donated by Hy-Vee.

Visit Manhattan said this is truly a community effort which has the support of many City of Manhattan departments and businesses.

