Let’s Help breaks ground on new home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is officially underway on the new home of a long-time Topeka non-profit being displaced by the Polk-Quincy Viaduct rebuild downtown.

Let’s Help leaders and supporters broke ground today on the grounds of the former Topeka State Hospital on southwest MacVicar.

According to Let’s Help, they will renovate the building and move from its current location downtown next Spring.

Let’s Help paid $515,000 for the building with proceeds it received from Kansas Department of Transportation.

Leaders say the new location will bring greater visibility for the continuation of its services.

Let’s Help Executive Director Jennifer Loeffler shared a comment.

“Nobody needs to go through life and suffer and have barriers hold them back from a prosperous life and that’s what Let’s Help does,” said Loeffler. “We want to help them break that barrier and get them out of poverty.”

Let’s Help has served Topeka since 1969 with services including a clothing bank, free community lunches, a food pantry, and other emergency services.

