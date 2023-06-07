Lecompton Ball Field undergoes restoration ahead of 50th anniversary

LECOMPTON, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s hard to put a value on your local childhood ballpark.

That’s why the people of Lecompton have banded together to give the Lecompton Ball Field a well-deserved restoration ahead of its 50th anniversary.

”It started out, I just needed a place for my ball team to practice. This field wasn’t being used. I went and asked the school district if we cleaned up the field a little bit, if we could in turn use it for whenever we needed it. And honestly, I guess I just got a little carried away,” said organizer Tom Meyer.

There’s 50 years of history and memories made at this ball park.

“First we were doing little penny projects, we were trying to do a lot of things ourselves,” Meyer said. “And then we got members of the community involved, they said ‘Well why don’t you start a GoFundMe page?’”

That GoFundMe page was originally set with a $2,000 goal. They’ve already raised over $8,000.

“I’ve had several people here come, and they’ll just sit at second base and take pictures. And every single one of them say ‘I have so many memories of this place,” he said.

They’ve been fixing up dugouts, replacing fences, even cleaning out the batting cage that was covered in trees which had to be cut out.

“Now we’re getting to do the pretty stuff. We’re getting to do the stain and the paint and all that,” Meyer said.

From the names etched into the dugouts, to the memorials they’ve discovered around the park, they’re making sure to maintain the history as they build it up.

“I think now we’ve got at least four different memorials sitting here. We’ve got a banner with the Class of ‘85 sitting on the fence. So the community outpouring has been incredible,” Meyer added.

They’re only holding practices at the park for now, but once it’s up and running, they hope to have more ball games.

“County ball, all the games that are being played are over across the river right now, which is great. We would like to add something to that. We would like to be a part of that if we could. Just get more kids playing here,” Meyer said.

This Saturday the community will be welcomed to the field to celebrate its makeover with games, music, and the honoring of those who donated time and money.

“You don’t realize how many people kinda fall back to being kids once they come here and they sit on the bleachers, and they just kinda look around. It’s really neat to see,” said Meyer.

The 50th anniversary celebration starts at 9:00 a.m. Saturday with a T-ball game. The commencement ceremony is at noon, followed by a concert at 1:00 p.m. There will be baseball based activities on the field at 3:00 p.m., and they’ll end the day with raffles.

