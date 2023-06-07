Last bids for Hotel Topeka continue to be accepted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the online auction for Hotel Topeka enters its third day the last bids for the property are being accepted.

The opening bid for the auction on Monday, June 5, started at $2 million and increased to $3.5 million on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 6 p.m., the bid reached $4 million.

As of Wednesday morning, the bid had reached $4.5 million with the reserve not yet met.

The Shawnee Co. Appraiser has assessed the hotel’s actual value to be about $3 million for 2023. However, the City of Topeka is poised to spend about $8 million in bonds to acquire the property.

“It wouldn’t do us any good to say what that upper limit was given the fact that it is an auction but we’re being very careful with taxpayer money,” said City manager Steven Wade. “We’ve looked at it closely and we think that we know what makes sense and we’re going to make sure that we stay at or below that threshold.”

Bidding is set to continue until 1 p.m. on Wednesday. To view the live online auction, click HERE.

