Kansas Health Care Providers form alliance to help Kansans with IDD

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansas health care providers including; CareSource, InterHab, The Children’s Alliance of Kansas, and The Association of Community Mental Health Center’s of Kansas Inc. are collaborating together to serve KanCare 3.0 members with Intellectual Developmental Disabilities.

The organizations are partnering together in order to offer a distinctive health care plan for Medicaid recipients.

While assuring a high degree of quality, openness, and accountability, all four organizations will work together by guiding the CareSource HealthAlliance and modifying the healthcare experience.

“To be there, to be a part of this strategic alliance... We think this is going to wind up being really a national model that’s going to make a difference in a lot of people’s lives,” said Erhardt Preitauer, President/CEO, CareSource.

“CareSource offers IDD service providers in Kansas the opportunity to develop a best in class system on behalf of Kansans with IDD and we really want to move our system forward on behalf of those individuals,” remarked Matt Fletcher, Executive Director, InterHab.

For more information, visit www.caresource.com

