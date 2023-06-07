Highway 24 reopens following mid-morning crash near St. Marys

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 west of St. Marys has reopened following a mid-morning crash that blocked the westbound lane.

The St. Marys Police Department announced around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, that Highway 24 has reopened following the cleanup of an injury crash.

Officials said they were called to the area of Highway 24 and Schoeman Rd. west of St. Marys with reports of an injury crash around 8:45 a.m.

Traffic had been reduced to a single lane as the incident blocked the westbound lane.

Officials have not released any further details as the investigation continues.

