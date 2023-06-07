Highland Park star visits Kansas

KPZ Week 6 (B): Wichita SE 48, Highland Park 86
KPZ Week 6 (B): Wichita SE 48, Highland Park 86(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Bo Aldridge was a human highlight reel for the Scots in 2022 and now he’s taking his game to the next step in unofficial visits.

Alridge retweeted a tweet from a reporter at the Circuit that he visited KU on Tuesday.

Aldridge reclassified for the Class of 2024 after making that announcement back in February.

The talented combo guard helped lead Highland to a second place and third place finish at the state tournament in back-to-back years. According to 247Sports, Aldridge is a three-star guard.

According to Mike Vernon, Aldridge will visit the Jayhawks on Wednesday as well:

Self did mention at the Topeka Jayhawk Club Tournament on Monday that the team was not done recruiting. Even thought Aldridge reclassified, he still could come to Kansas in 2023 according to Vernon.

Stick with 13 Sports for the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
AMBER ALERT canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, suspect in custody
Kelsey Sanstra, Curtis Twitchell and Rolanda Shopteese
Deputies catch alleged burglars in the act, arrest 3
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
One dead, 2 hospitalized following possible Lawrence fentanyl overdoses

Latest News

Washburn Tennis
Washburn men’s and women’s tennis nab All-American Honors
Kansas State's Kaelen Culpepper during an NCAA baseball game on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in...
Kaelen Culpepper invited to USA Training Camp
Kansas State punt returner Terence Newman (4) outruns Louisiana-Monroe defender Shaune Maynard...
Former Wildcat, Bearcat and Chiefs on 2024 Hall of Fame ballot
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self at Topeka Jayhawk Club golf tournament
Topeka Jayhawk Club held annual golf tournament