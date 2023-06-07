Highland Park star visits Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Bo Aldridge was a human highlight reel for the Scots in 2022 and now he’s taking his game to the next step in unofficial visits.

Alridge retweeted a tweet from a reporter at the Circuit that he visited KU on Tuesday.

According to @Ketraleus_1, he's scheduled to take an unofficial visit to Kansas later today. A member of the 2024 class, Aldridge has scholarship offers from Mississippi, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, and others. #kubball — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) June 6, 2023

Aldridge reclassified for the Class of 2024 after making that announcement back in February.

The talented combo guard helped lead Highland to a second place and third place finish at the state tournament in back-to-back years. According to 247Sports, Aldridge is a three-star guard.

According to Mike Vernon, Aldridge will visit the Jayhawks on Wednesday as well:

KU HOOPS HEARING 🚨



Hearing @Ketraleus_1 took an unofficial visit to KU today and is planning on coming back to KU tomorrow.



He's currently in the 2024 class, but could reclassify to 2023. Hearing it's being discussed.



KU is his dream school. He lives 15 minutes away #KUbball — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) June 6, 2023

Self did mention at the Topeka Jayhawk Club Tournament on Monday that the team was not done recruiting. Even thought Aldridge reclassified, he still could come to Kansas in 2023 according to Vernon.

