Heartland Military Day rolls in to Museum of the KS National Guard

Heartland Military Day is Saturday, June 10 at the Museum of the KS National Guard at Forbes Field.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day devoted to getting up close with our military and its history is coming up at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard.

Retired CMSgt. Troy Abel serves on the museum’s board of directors. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about Heartland Military Day.

Abel said the goal of the day is to honor, educate and inspire. They want to honor all our military past and present; educate about the importance of our military and what they do; and inspire the next generation of men and women to serve.

Heartland Military Day takes place Saturday, June 10 at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, 125 SE Airport Drive E at Forbes Field.

The schedule includes:

7 to 10 a.m. Pancake Feed

8 a.m. Reveille Ceremony

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Military displays & re-enactors

9 a.m., 11 a.m. Band concerts

10 a.m., 1 p.m. Civil War cannon drill

10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. WWII battle re-enactments

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cookout lunch

All events are free, although free will donations are requested for the breakfast and lunch. The museum also will be open for free.

