Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation shares creation of life-size bison sculpture

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation announced the creation of a life-size bison sculpture that will be featured in the front of the discovery center.

Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation said the sculpture, “Vigilance,” will feature a life-size cow bison protecting a lift-size calf bison together on a limestone platform. The sculpture will be made from one single piece of limestone, hand-carved by Emporia, Kan., artist Alan Tollakson. The meaning behind the work is best summarized by the artist.

“This sculpture illustrates the Bison cow standing guard over her newly born calf. Her solid, frontal stance shows her readiness to protect her calf from predators and other forms of dangers, while also surveying the prairie from a vantage point. This depicts the female Bison as a protector of her precious species and symbolizes the need for diligent stewardship of the Flint Hills region,” said Tollakson.

According to Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation, the “Vigilance” sculpture project will serve three primary purposes, including contributing to the outdoor public art of Manhattan and downtown Blue Earth Plaza area, serving as an educational tool for the public about geology, art and the American bison, and kick starting a proposed “Sculpture Trail” project at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

This symbolism aligns with the City of Manhattan, the Flint Hills Discovery Center, and the Flint Hills region.

Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation indicated artist Tollakson is an accomplished sculptor whose are graces public plazas and buildings across Kansas and the U.S. His prior projects include a full-size stone bison on Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka, Kan., a carved stone arch depicting flora and fauna over the main entrance of Hale Library at Kansas State University, and a four-year project to recreate all deteriorated historical stone art on the exterior of the Kansas capitol.

Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation said on Tuesday, June 6, the Manhattan City Commission voted unanimously to accept the donation from the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation through the City of Manhattan’s donor-initiated public art process.

Foundation President Jack Lindquist shared a comment about the new sculpture.

“In the recent past, we could only imagine seeing a bison cow and newborn calf, near the Blue Earth village and a short walk to the riverbanks. Soon, we will celebrate that natural moment of life with a beautiful life size statue of “Vigilance” at the Flint Hills Discovery Center,” said Lindquist.

Flint Hills Discovery Center Director Susan Adams shared a comment which echoed Lindquist’s sentiments.

“We are thrilled to host Manhattan’s next great piece of public art right here at the Flint Hills Discovery Center,” said Adams. “Thanks to the generosity of the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation, we know that the “Vigilance” sculpture will become a memorable part of every visit to the Discovery Center.”

The “Vigilance” sculpture is privately funded and is scheduled to be installed in summer 2024.

To learn more about the project, contact Foundation Director Lesley White at fhdcfoundation1@gmail.com or 785-748-1275.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation functions to advance the mission and work of the Flint Hills Discovery Center through dynamic and vibrant development programs which identify, cultivate, solicit and express appreciation to donors of the Foundation. The Foundation seeks capital and programming, along with deferred and endowed gifts in support of the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

