Firearm brought into domestic dispute lands Topeka man behind bars

Ronald Rader
Ronald Rader(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a firearm was brought into a Central Topeka domestic dispute the man who yielded it was arrested and booked into jail.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW Warren Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, identified as Ronald W. Rader, 72, of Topeka, had been involved in the disturbance and brought a firearm into the incident.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Rader was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault and assault.

Rader remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond with a court appearance scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 6.

