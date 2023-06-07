East Topeka disturbance leads to woman’s arrest after warrants found

Andrea Ford
Andrea Ford(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports of a domestic disturbance in East Topeka led officials to arrest one woman after it was found she had a warrant out for her arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, officials were called to the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

Before officials arrived, they said they found one of the parties involved had a felony warrant out for their arrest.

When TPD arrived at the home, it said officials found the suspect, identified as Andrea N. Ford, 43, of Topeka, and she was arrested. Ford was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Distribution of heroin or certain stimulants - between 3.5 grams and 100 grams
  • Counterfeiting currency
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance
  • Distribution of opiates - between 3.5 grams and 100 grams

Ford remains behind bars with a $2,500 bond listed for her first three accusations and no bond listed for the last.

