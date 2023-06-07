Dunkin’ offers free medium Iced Tea for National Iced Tea Day

Dunkin’ is offering a free medium Iced Tea with any purchase for National Iced Tea Day for...
Dunkin’ is offering a free medium Iced Tea with any purchase for National Iced Tea Day for Rewards Members.(Dunkin')
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ is offering Kansas Rewards members a free medium Iced Tea with any purchase for National Iced Tea Day.

Dunkin’ said tea lovers have a reason to mark their calendars. On Saturday, June 10, Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy a free medium Iced Tea with any purchase in honor of National Iced Tea Day. This offer is available all day on National Iced Tea Day at participating Dunkin’ locations while supplies last.

Additionally, Dunkin’ indicated Rewards members can enjoy even more single-use offers throughout June by activating these offer in the app before placing an order for the following:

  • $3 Medium Dunkin’ Refresher (any flavor)**
  • A Free Medium Cold Brew with any purchase**
  • $2 Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer with drink purchase**
  • A Free Medium Iced Coffee with any purchase**
  • A Free Iced Lemon Loaf with any full-priced beverage** starting June 8

Double up with 2X points on Breakfast Tacos until Tuesday, June 20. And, if Rewards members havve achieved Boosted Status, Dunkin’ will send 2x points on any Iced Coffee purchase through Friday, June 30.

Signing up for Dunkin’ Rewards is easy. Create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visit dunkinrewards.com. Dunkin’ Rewards members receive access to Member Exclusives deals and earn points toward free food and drinks.

