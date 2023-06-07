Crews respond to smell of smoke in central Topeka residence

Crews responded to a smell of smoke Wednesday morning in a house at 1028 S.W. Western in...
Crews responded to a smell of smoke Wednesday morning in a house at 1028 S.W. Western in midtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a midtown residence where a smell of smoke was reported Wednesday morning.

Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. to a home at 1028 S.W. Western Ave.

Fire officials told 13 NEWS that a smell of smoke was detected in the two-house.

However, no damage was reported and crews cleared the scene around 11:15 a.m.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Sanstra, Curtis Twitchell and Rolanda Shopteese
Deputies catch alleged burglars in the act, arrest 3
Donald L. Biggs III, 37, of Independence, Mo., and Sheila M. Harrison, 37, also of...
Missouri man, woman arrested in Jackson County following burglary of house
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
One dead, 2 hospitalized following possible Lawrence fentanyl overdoses
Matthew Ward
Man accused of internet child sex crimes arrested in Capital City
Steve Wade, Topeka City Manager
Topeka City Manager taking extended leave of absence

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
The Topeka Zoo is set to celebrate World Oceans Day on June 10, 2023.
Community invited to have a splash at Topeka Zoo for World Oceans Day
FILE - Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A looks to open second location in proposed South Topeka CID
Dunkin’ is offering a free medium Iced Tea with any purchase for National Iced Tea Day for...
Dunkin’ offers free medium Iced Tea for National Iced Tea Day