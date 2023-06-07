Crews respond to smell of smoke in central Topeka residence
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a midtown residence where a smell of smoke was reported Wednesday morning.
Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. to a home at 1028 S.W. Western Ave.
Fire officials told 13 NEWS that a smell of smoke was detected in the two-house.
However, no damage was reported and crews cleared the scene around 11:15 a.m.
Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.