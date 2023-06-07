Crews respond to smell of smoke in central Topeka residence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a midtown residence where a smell of smoke was reported Wednesday morning.

Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. to a home at 1028 S.W. Western Ave.

Fire officials told 13 NEWS that a smell of smoke was detected in the two-house.

However, no damage was reported and crews cleared the scene around 11:15 a.m.

