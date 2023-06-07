Community invited to have a splash at Topeka Zoo for World Oceans Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community has been invited to celebrate World Oceans Day with the Topeka Zoo to include grilled seafood and crafts for all ages.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center says that on Saturday, June 10, it will celebrate World Oceans Day in an effort to highlight how important oceans are to the planet’s well-being.

With more than 70% of the Earth’s surface covered by ocean, World Oceans Day - which is celebrated on June 8 - is a chance to celebrate personal connections to the sea.

“This day is our chance to remember that even from NE Kansas in the middle of the country, so far from the nearest ocean or shoreline, we still make decisions that impact on the health of the world’s oceans, and we must make good decisions to protect those oceans,” said Dennis Dinwiddie, Director of Conservation at the Topeka Zoo.

Staff noted that Oceans Day will include booths and activities around the Zoo for guests to enjoy as well as make-and-take crafts, edible crafts, education stations and a seafood grill.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, officials said the community will have the chance to celebrate, eat great seafood and enjoy crafts for all ages. The Topeka Zoo is located at 635 SW Gage Blvd.

