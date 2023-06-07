Chick-fil-A looks to open second location in proposed South Topeka CID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s official! Chick-fil-A is looking to open a second location in the Capital City in what has been proposed to become a new Community Improvement District.

Chick-fil-A confirmed to 13 NEWS on Wednesday, June 7, that while still in the early stages, it is actively pursuing a new space for its second location in the Capital City.

Officials noted the plan is to build the new location near 29th and Topeka Blvd. - at the southwest corner of SW 32nd Terrace and Topeka Blvd.

“We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of Topeka and are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood,” said a spokesperson for the nationwide chicken chain. “We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

According to the City of Topeka records, this location is within the South Topeka Redevelopment District.

The location also falls within the proposed Community Improvement District which was discussed at the Tuesday City Council meeting. The $3.2 million needed for the project would be paid for by a 2% tax increase for customers who shop within the district.

