Carl Carlson explains how the corporate world’s earnings season can impact your money

Businesses' earnings announcements can impact your finances.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Earnings season is the time when publicly-traded companies release their financial reports.

These quarterly or annual statements can impact your finances, too.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas, to explain why we might want to pay attention to earnings season. He said the reports can create highs and lows in the stock market, and provide guidance for future performance among various sectors. Those impacts can cause you to perhaps reevaluate some of your financial decisons.

Watch the interview to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

