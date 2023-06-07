Carbondale traffic stop ends with one behind bars after K-9 finds meth

Lana Carter
Lana Carter(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop near Carbondale ended with one woman behind bars after an Osage Co. K-9 allegedly found meth in her vehicle.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle in the 12100 block of S. Topeka Ave. near Carbondale for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said the K-9 officer was deployed and illegal drugs were found in the driver’s possession. The driver, identified as Lana G. Carter, 60, of Lyndon was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Driving while license is suspended

As of Wednesday, Carter remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

