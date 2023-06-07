2 hospitalized after truck drives wrong way up Manhattan offramp

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a man attempted to drive his truck the wrong way up an offramp at a busy Manhattan intersection.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, officials were called to the northbound offramp of N. Seth Child Rd. at Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2009 Lexus GX driven by Kim Nguyen, 47, of Manhattan, was headed north on the offramp. Meanwhile, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Vernon Vandahl, 74, of Manhattan, had been headed the wrong way up the offramp.

RCPD noted that Vandahl clipped Nguyen’s vehicle which caused the Lexus to veer off the road and into the ditch.

Officials said Nguyen and her passenger, Jenni Ngo, 23, of Manhattan, were both taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for about an hour with traffic flow returning to normal around 10:05 a.m.

