Washburn men’s and women’s tennis nab All-American Honors

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ. (WIBW) - Five total players from Washburn tennis are walking away from the 2022-2023 season as All-Americans.

Tim Hammes earned All-American status in singles while Sebastian Pjontek and Migeul Perez captured All-American doubles honors. This is the first such All-American’s for the ‘Bods since 2021.

The Washburn ended the year with a record of 17-8, an MIAA tournament championship title, and an appearance in the NCAA National Tournament Round of 16.

As for the women, Sona Smagina and Maja Jun earned All-America honors in singles and the duo also achieved All-America status together in doubles. These are the first such All-American’s for Washburn since 2019.

The women finished at 18-7, winning the MIAA title and advanced all the way to the NCAA National Quarterfinal match for the first time in program history.

To be named an ITA All-American, student-athletes must finish in the top-20 in singles and in the top-10 in doubles in the final ITA rankings of the season.

