Utah Valley Children’s Choir, along with organ and choral workshop, to be featured at Topeka church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A children’s choir from Utah will be featured in a musical program this month at a Topeka church.

The Utah Valley Children’s Choir will be in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Topeka Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2401 S.W. Kingsrow Road.

The touring choir of 140 young people ages 9 to 18 will perform a 60-minute program entitled “Come Find His Rest.”

Church officials said the choir’s selections will include songs with a “contemporary Christian feel” that include messages about the personal peace that can come from Jesus Christ.

Officials added that the program is designed to appeal to Christians of all denominations and ages. Admission is free and no offering will be taken.

Another musical event also is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Saturday at the LDS Topeka Stake Center, when the Brigham Young University Organ Department and professional musicians with the Children’s Choir will offer free separate workshops for local organists and choral conductors.

The free classes are for those who would like to improve their organ-playing skills or their church-choir conducting skills.

Though the workshops are free, participants are asked to register for them by Tuesday, June 13, by visiting www.organ.byu/workshops/topeka/.

