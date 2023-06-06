Upcoming conference focuses on restorative justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice is among those partnering for a conference later this week.

It focuses on restorative justice. Regina Platt, TCPJ’s restorative justice and mediation coordinator, visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the concept and how it can benefit communities.

Platt said the conference will bring together several key leaders to put a focus on incorporating restorative justice.

The conference is called Growing Restorative Communities. It takes place June 8 and 9 at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence.

Registration is $80 and includes Friday’s breakfast and lunch. Cost is $10 for students.

To register or get further information, visit restorativekansas.org.

