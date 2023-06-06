Tuesday forecast: Warm with afternoon showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite gradual changes to the weather pattern compared to the last couple days, we’re still going to continue to monitor storm chances on a daily basis for activity in the afternoon hours. Most spots will continue to remain dry for the majority of the time for the work week with the higher probability of more scattered to possibly widespread rain moving in by the weekend.

Taking Action:

Keep those outdoor plans for the work week but remain weather aware each afternoon with pop up showers/storms in spots. If you have outdoor plans toward the end of the week or the weekend you may want to start thinking about a Plan B. Still several days out so not confident enough to say you should cancel plans yet but check back throughout the week for updates.

With lightning the primary concern with the storms the next couple days, if you are outside and hear thunder or see lightning seek shelter and go inside. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it might not rain at all. With lightning able to travel 10 miles from the center of a storm you would still be in danger.

As highs approach or exceed 90° for the next couple days, make sure you’re staying safe in the heat. Hydrate with water and don’t forget the sunscreen.



The overall pattern consists of at least a low chance for storms everyday through at least the weekend with a gradual cooling trend toward the end of the week and weekend. This is due to a cooler airmass moving in and a higher chance for clouds and rain.

Normal High: 84/Normal Low: 63 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance for pop up showers/storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds NW/N around 5 mph.

Our in house model still indicates a chance for pop up showers/storms Wednesday afternoon however the other short term model keeps the area dry as well as most medium and long range models. So will re-evaluate the chance for storms for Wednesday afternoon tomorrow morning.

Regardless there is a chance for showers/storms Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with another chance for storms Thursday afternoon as well. This will lead to a cooler day and more in the low-mid 80s for highs.

There is a question on whether or not there will be rain Thursday night into Friday before the chance increases Friday night into Saturday. This will lead to on and off showers/storms through Sunday with highs dependent on how long it is able to rain for at a specific location. Highs could range anywhere from mid 70s to mid 80s.

It does look to dry out for many areas to begin the week with increasing chances for rain again by the middle part of the week.

