Train hits car parked on Wabaunsee Co. railroad tracks

WILLARD, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt when a train hit a car at the Wabaunsee/Shawnee county line.

The collision happened before 5:30 p.m. Monday on the north end of Willard, Kansas. Wabaunsee Co. authorities say a person parked their vehicles on the tracks and left, before returning to find the train had hit it.

The train ended up under the Carlson Rd. bridge after dragging the vehicle some distance, where it blocked the tracks.

Authorities remained on scene for a few hours while investigating.

