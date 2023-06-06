Topeka man wanted for arson arrested when firearm, drugs also found on him

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man wanted for arson and threats he made was found and arrested when a firearm and drugs were also found in his possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2, officials were in search of a man, identified as Chad K. Kidd, 38, of Topeka, with various felony warrants out for his arrest.

Officials said Kidd was found in an area of the Capital City with a firearm and narcotics in his possession. He was then arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon - less than 3 years since sentence or diversion was completed

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of marijuana

Distribution of opiates, narcotics, stimulants or heroin - 3.5 grams within 1,000 feet of a school

Arson

Criminal threat

Kidd remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond for the drug and weapons accusations and no bond for either warrant - arson or criminal threat. He also has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 and another set for 2:30 p.m. on June 15.

