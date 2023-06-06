Topeka man sent to hospital after Porsche forced into median following collision

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his Porsche was forced into the median of K-10 following a collision with another car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Monday, June 5, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 Highway and Haskell Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 Honda Accord driven by Bryna Miller, 33, of Lawrence, had been headed west on the highway when Miller lost control of the car.

KHP noted that the car veered left, through the grass median and hit a 2022 Porsche Taycan driven by Ahmed Souka, 35, of Topeka, on the driver’s side. The collision forced both vehicles into the median.

Officials said Miller was released from the scene with suspected minor injuries. Meanwhile, Souka was taken To LMH Health also with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
AMBER ALERT canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, suspect in custody
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in East Topeka.
House fire causes estimated $42,000 in damage early Monday in East Topeka
FILE
Allegedly intoxicated woman arrested after children found in car following crash

Latest News

Utah Valley Children’s Choir, along with organ and choral workshop, to be featured at Topeka church
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A two-day Juneteenth celebration sponsored by Stardusters and the Kansas Black Expo is set to...
Two-day Juneteenth celebration to feature dance, outdoor festival in downtown Topeka
Another warm day with a storm chance