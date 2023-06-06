Topeka man sent to hospital after Porsche forced into median following collision

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his Porsche was forced into the median of K-10 following a collision with another car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Monday, June 5, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 Highway and Haskell Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 Honda Accord driven by Bryna Miller, 33, of Lawrence, had been headed west on the highway when Miller lost control of the car.

KHP noted that the car veered left, through the grass median and hit a 2022 Porsche Taycan driven by Ahmed Souka, 35, of Topeka, on the driver’s side. The collision forced both vehicles into the median.

Officials said Miller was released from the scene with suspected minor injuries. Meanwhile, Souka was taken To LMH Health also with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

