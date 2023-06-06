Topeka Jayhawk Club held annual golf tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 20 years this event has helped KU students and Kansas programs.

Director of Athletics Travis Goff, head football coach Lance Leipold and head men’s basketball coach Bill Self were all in attendance greeting fans and looking ahead to a new school year.

”We’re excited now to head into our third season and really have our feet on the ground so to speak on our players of how we’re doing it and why we’re doing it and helpfully build off last season,” Leipold said.

“I really like our roster, our roster is good in my opinion, hopefully it’s not quite complete but our roster is good and going into it with a core 10, I couldn’t be much happier with that,” Self said.

“To have a chance for football to be a really additional leading piece for this entire university for quite honestly because implications apply and we’re really excited and it starts with having two of the very best,” Goff said.

Self eluded to how huge the addition of Hunter Dickenson will be for the program as they’ve never had a big man with his skill set. Also, with the non-conference schedule that was released Monday, Self said it maybe the hardest non-conference schedule he’s ever put together.

All of them said to be able to see the community support them year in and year out is special. Goff said now it the time to invest even more knowing the football program in on the rise.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.