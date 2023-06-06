Shawnee Co. deputies arrest man for shooting woman during domestic incident

Charles Steele
Charles Steele(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a weekend domestic incident left a woman with gunshot wounds.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the 6800 block of SW 17th St. They say they found an adult woman who’d been shot in her neck and shoulder.

About 90 minutes later, deputies arrested Charles Steele, 32. He was booked in connection with aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, along with an outstanding warrant.

Steele remained jailed Monday on a $500,00 bond for the new incident and is due back in court July 6.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
AMBER ALERT canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, suspect in custody
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
Crime Scene
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Topeka shooting
Most spots dry with hit and miss showers/storms
Monday forecast: Warm with afternoon showers/storms
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two Missourians arrested in Osage Co. for suspicion of narcotics

Latest News

Pickup crashes into side of building
Kelsey Sanstra, Curtis Twitchell and Rolanda Shopteese
Deputies catch alleged burglars in the act, arrest 3
Part of Kansas Ave. in Topeka was blocked off Monday night after a truck drove into a building.
Truck-building collision closes Kansas Ave. for gas line concerns
Auction underway for Hotel Topeka; City of Topeka confirms it will bid