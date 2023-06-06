Shawnee Co. deputies arrest man for shooting woman during domestic incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a weekend domestic incident left a woman with gunshot wounds.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the 6800 block of SW 17th St. They say they found an adult woman who’d been shot in her neck and shoulder.

About 90 minutes later, deputies arrested Charles Steele, 32. He was booked in connection with aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, along with an outstanding warrant.

Steele remained jailed Monday on a $500,00 bond for the new incident and is due back in court July 6.

