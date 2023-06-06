Shawnee Co. Commissioner chosen to join 4-day leadership institute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Shawnee Co. Commissioner will head to the nation’s capital for a 4-day institute to further develop his leadership skills.

Officials with Shawnee County say that on Tuesday, June 6, Commissioner Aaron May s was named one of 23 leaders in county government nationwide to participate in the 18th County Leadership Institute. The program is rigorous and was developed by the National Association of Counties and Cambridge Leadership Associates.

The County noted that the institute will meet June 11 - 15 in Washington, D.C., to press officials to consider innovative approaches to address key issues in their communities.

“I was thrilled to have been nominated in the first place, but being selected to represent Kansas Counties at the National level is truly an honor. Collaborating with County leaders from across the United States is a valuable professional development opportunity, and I am grateful to NACo for the chance to participate,” Mays said.

According to officials, the program has been designed to help leaders further develop approaches to solving complex issues. Tools provided will encourage innovation and creativity, resources for invigorating organizational culture and best practices in effective communication, collaboration and decision-making.

“County officials often address similar issues and can learn a great deal from one another. The County Leadership Institute fosters peer-to-peer learning and encourages common-sense solutions to challenges that Counties and residents face every day,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase.

Since the institute’s inception, officials noted that CLI has been known to enhance the capacity of county officials to find and implement innovative solutions to complicated issues. The 2023 program will focus on the demand of personal leadership in modern government - one characterized as a “permanent crisis” by Cambridge Leadership co-founder Mary Linksy.

