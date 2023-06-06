Senator Moran marks 79th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has marked the 79th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy on the very shores where so many American soldiers lost their lives.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) - Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs - says that on Tuesday, June 6, he delivered remarks at a ceremony to honor the 79th Anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy in Normandy, France.

Officials noted that the ceremony was held at 11 a.m. local time, which would have been 4 a.m. CST.

Sen. Moran said the annual ceremony honored the 9,386 American soldiers that are buried in Normandy and the 1,557 listed still on the Wall of the Missing. It also pays tribute to the largest and most ambitious military operation in modern history.

“This patch of earth at Normandy holds a place in the hearts of families across the United States,” Moran said. “A week ago, Kansans observed Memorial Day, where we remembered those who gave their lives in the service of our military and our country. On D-Day, we reflect on what American, British, and Allied personnel dared to accomplish, and through their sacrifices, achieved on behalf of all of mankind.”

Moran noted that D-Day and the Battle of Normandy were planned and executed by Abilene native President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Other speakers included:

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Honorable Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense

Patrick Thomines, Mayor of Colleville sur Mer

Donnie Edwards, President of Best Defense Foundation

Denise Bauer, Ambassador to France and the Principality of Monaco

“Gathered here together, we reaffirm the importance of continued friendship across the Atlantic Ocean, our shared bonds of republican governance, commitment to self-determination, and unified resolve in the face of aggression,” Moran noted. “We remember the heroic sacrifices made here, at the beaches codenamed Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword. We remember those who demonstrated bravery and devotion to duty. Whether these men grew up in our cities of the east, industrial towns in the Midwest, farms on the prairie, or on ranches out west, they answered the call to serve with one heart, one spirit, and every intention of returning home when the war was won.”

The Senator also took time to visit the 1st Infantry Division Memorial and the American Cemetery at Omaha Beach. He was joined by U.S. Army Major General John Meyer, the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general.

