Riley County proposes changes to hours of operation for county departments

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is proposing changes to hours of operation for county departments.

Riley County Board of County Commissioners announced the approval of the launch of two surveys this week with the goal of gauging public and employee interest in new hours of operation for county departments. The two-question public survey is available at all county customer service points and on the county’s website until 6 p.m. Friday, June 30.

Current employees were emailed an internal survey Monday, June 5.

Riley County officials said the proposed change would expand hours of operation to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and all county offices would be closed to the public on Fridays. Expanding service hours would give customers more opportunities to seek services before and after the typical workday without costing taxpayers any additional funding. The proposed schedule still represents a 40-hour workweek.

Public Information Officer Vivienne Leyva shared a comment about the proposition.

“It is important to remember the expanded hours do not cost the taxpayer anything as there is no reduction in service hours, no additional staff or compensation, and no additional annual leave being paid,” said Leyva.

According to Riley County officials, the updated schedule could also be a tool for employee recruitment and retention. Several Riley County departments are already operating on a 4/10 workweek, including employees in the Appraiser’s Office, Public Works, Household Hazardous Waste/Noxious Weeds, and Information Technology, which have found the schedule both efficient and rewarding.

Household Hazardous Waste/Noxious Weed Director Michael Boller shared a comment about the change in hours of operation.

“What we really find beneficial is the savings in drivetime to the job site – we can get a lot more done in four days than we did in five because we waste less time driving back and forth,” said Boller.

Commercial Real Estate Analyst Steve Schurle shared a comment about working a 4/10 schedule.

“Working a 4/10 schedule has given me the ability to spend more time with my family and actually enjoy the weekends. I now have the freedom to use the extra day to take care of appointments, chores around the house, or be with my kids if they are out of school,” said Schurle. “In the beginning, it took a little bit of getting used to but the positive definitely outweighs the negative.”

Riley County officials said service hours for departments such as Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management, Community Corrections, District Court, Riley County Fire District #1, and the Transfer Station, would not be included in the change.

The Riley County Board of County Commissioners will make the final decision after careful consideration and input from both employees and the public.

Find more information about Riley County and the proposal to expand hours of operation at www.rileycountyks.gov.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.