Riley County Police Department looking for new space for over crowded jail

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Corrections facilities nationwide are facing staffing shortages and Riley County is no exception.

Riley County Police Director Brian Peete said it’s tough to be a corrections officer and being short-staffed makes it worse.

“Low staffing continues to create a cycle of burnout so what were looking to do is to make sure our morale stays high, to make sure that the people who work with us understand that they have our full support and that we look for ways to try to use technology or use processes to minimize the amount of things that they have to do so they can focus on the primary aspects of their job,” said Peete.

Peete said RCPD is outgrowing the current jail facility. The agency has developed a 5-year strategic plan to upgrade or look for a new space.

“Our average daily inmate population has skyrocketed from where it used to be so now we’re looking at anywhere between, it’s not uncommon for us to have 112 people in that facility and we were at to the point that over the weekend that we had an individual who was dealing with a mental health crisis and we didn’t have a place to store them so we have 2 sally ports that come in we actually had to use one of those entrance areas to house this particular person because we just have no space inside the facility,” said Peete.

As for the short term, Peete said the judges and the county attorney’s office have the final say.

“Within our district, our county attorney’s office and judges are very much aware of the issues. They’re very supportive of what we’re doing and trying to help us as best as they can and my hats off to them for recognizing things like addiction issues and mental health issues and weighing that with what a person may be charged with as far as criminally,” said Peete.

RCPD receives 80 percent of its funding from the city of Manhattan and 20 percent from Riley County. Peete said he hopes to find funding that won’t hurt the community.

“I’m going to come to them and tell them where we’re currently at and what my plans are to try to fix it so as we looking for either upgrade in facility or new facility, I need to find dollars I need to find funding sources that are out there,” said Peete.

Peete also mentioned if anyone wants to help change people’s lives join their team at the Department of Corrections. Peete will talk about his plan in front of the Riley County Commission this Thursday.

