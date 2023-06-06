One dead, 2 hospitalized following possible Lawrence fentanyl overdoses

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department(LKPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead and two other residents are in the hospital after officials in Lawrence were called to three separate overdoses they believe to be the result of fentanyl poisoning.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, officials were called to the 900 block of Connecticut St. with reports of an overdose. When officials arrived, they said they found a 39-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

About half an hour later, officials said they were then called to the 400 block of Illinois St. with reports of another overdose. This time, when they arrived, they said the 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

LPD noted that the last call came in around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday. This time, callers from the homeless support site at 100 Maple St. told dispatchers that a 39-year-old woman was given seven doses of Narcan before officials arrived to find her breaking with a pulse. She was also taken to a local hospital.

In each case, officials indicated that they found evidence to believe fentanyl had been the cause of all three overdoses.

