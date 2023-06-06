Oklahoma driver hospitalized after tire blows, SUV flips on I-70

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
ELLSWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma driver was sent to the hospital after her tire blew and her SUV flipped on I-70 in Central Kansas, hitting another SUV in the process.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1:10 p.m. on Monday, June 5, emergency crews were called to the area of the K-14/I-70 East Junction with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Chevrolet SUV driven by Marta F. Bravo-Rodriguez, 45, of Tulsa, had been headed west on I-70 when the rear passenger side tire blew. The failing tire caused Bravo-Rodriguez to lose control of the SUV.

KHP said the vehicle then began to roll into the north ditch and in doing so hit a 2001 Isuzu SUV driven by Blaine J. Archer, 52, of Dickinson, Tenn.

Officials indicated that Bravo-Rodriguez was taken to Ellsworth Co. Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Meanwhile, her passengers, Luis N. Dominguez-Vargas, 53, Aurora Bravo, 21, and David Bravo, 24, all of Tulsa, escaped the crash without injury. There were also three juveniles in the SUV, however, no information about their identities or possible injuries was released.

KHP also noted that Archer escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

