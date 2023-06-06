Officials stopped in LEC parking lot arrest one after woman found to be beaten

Omar Perez-Aguilera
Omar Perez-Aguilera(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the parking lot of the LEC over the weekend were stopped by a man who was found to have beaten the woman he was with.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, officials were stopped by individuals in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot.

During the interaction, officials said they found a suspect, identified as Omar Perez-Aguilera, 28, of Topeka, had beaten a woman that he knew. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on battery and interference with law enforcement.

Perez-Aguilera remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 8:30 a.m. on June 14.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
AMBER ALERT canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, suspect in custody
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in East Topeka.
House fire causes estimated $42,000 in damage early Monday in East Topeka
FILE
Allegedly intoxicated woman arrested after children found in car following crash

Latest News

Chad Kidd
Topeka man wanted for arson arrested when firearm, drugs also found on him
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 06-06-23
FILE
Driver hospitalized after rear-end collision with semi-truck
FILE
Oklahoma driver hospitalized after tire blows, SUV flips on I-70