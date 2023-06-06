Officials stopped in LEC parking lot arrest one after woman found to be beaten

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the parking lot of the LEC over the weekend were stopped by a man who was found to have beaten the woman he was with.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, officials were stopped by individuals in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot.

During the interaction, officials said they found a suspect, identified as Omar Perez-Aguilera, 28, of Topeka, had beaten a woman that he knew. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on battery and interference with law enforcement.

Perez-Aguilera remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 8:30 a.m. on June 14.

