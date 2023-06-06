New Prairie Pour Tour to highlight craft beverages in Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tour to highlight the region’s unique craft alcoholic beverage scene has been launched to include 14 stops in Manhattan, Emporia, Topeka and Lawrence.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Tuesday, June 6, that Visit Manhattan, Visit Emporia, Visit Topeka and Explore Lawrence have teamed up to launch the MET&L Prairie Pour Tour. The event is a new initiative to showcase beer, wine and spirits produced around northeast Kansas with a virtual trail of 14 breweries, wineries and distilleries. Locations include:

Happy Basset Barrel House - 510 SW 49th St., Topeka

785 Beer Company - 301 SE 45th St., Topeka

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant - 417 SW 37th St., Topeka

Iron Rail Brewing - 705 S. Kansas Ave., Topeka

Norseman Brewing Company - 830 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka

Lawrence Beer Company - 826 Pennsylvania St., Lawrence

Fields & Ivy - 706 E. 23rd St., Lawrence

Free State Brewing Co. - 636 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

23rd Street Brewery - 3512 Clinton Pkwy., Lawrence

Liquid Art Winery and Estate - 1745 Wildcat Creek Rd., Manhattan

Manhattan Brewing Company - 406 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan

Tallgrass Tap House - 320 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan

Radius Brewing Company - 610 Merchant St., Emporia

Trolley House Distillery - 502 S. Commercial St., Emporia

“I’m proud to be working with our peer communities in the region on this joint tourism effort that celebrates and highlights the artistry and passion of the craft beverage industry in northeast Kansas,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “Through this partnership, we’re encouraging both visitors and Kansas residents to set out on an unforgettable journey of flavor and hospitality. It should be a fun program that generates new business for area brewers and vendors while shining a light on some of the incredible establishments and communities that call Kansas, ‘Home.’”

According to Visit Topeka, the event is meant to heighten the reputation of northeast Kansas as a destination for beer, wine and spirit enthusiasts. The effort was made possible through the partnership between Manhattan, Emporia, Topeka and Lawrence - or METL. The organizations have pooled resources to highlight the regions unique industry. A $10,000 grant from Kansas Tourism also supported the effort.

“The new MET&L Prairie Pour Tour brings together the best of northeast Kansas’ craft-beverage scene, offering an exciting and unique opportunity to savor the flavors of our region,” said Kim Anspach, executive director of Explore Lawrence. “We invite everyone to grab their Pour Tour digital passport and join us on this virtual trail to experience the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship that our local breweries, wineries and distilleries have to offer.”

The coalition noted that participants who embark on the tour will have the opportunity to find hidden gems across the northeast region of the Sunflower State as they indulge in exquisite tastes and warm hospitality from local artisans.

“By connecting 14 remarkable locations across northeast Kansas, the MET&L Prairie Pour Tour enables us to showcase the diversity and quality of these unique beverage businesses that make each of our partner communities so great,” said Marcia Rozell, director of Visit Manhattan. “We hope locals and visitors alike will rock out with us on this exciting new tour, whether they’re rediscovering our region’s offerings or supporting some of these local businesses for the first time.”

Those who wish to embark on the tour should view all participating locations and sign up for a digital passport HERE. Goers can also earn points with each check-in for a chance to win merchandise. Check-in at all locations by Dec. 31, and enthusiasts will be entered in sweepstakes to win one of four prizes valued up to $500.

“The MET&L Prairie Pour Tour celebrates a strong spirit of collaboration among the communities of northeast Kansas, demonstrating our collective commitment to promoting tourism and spurring economic growth in the region,” said Lelan Dains, director of Visit Emporia. “We are proud to partner with our METL peers and Kansas Tourism to make this initiative possible, and we look forward to seeing both Kansans and newcomers help make the tour a success.”

Patrons are required to be 21 or older to enjoy alcoholic beverages at participating locations.

